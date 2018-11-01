Roundys Looking to Hire 500 People Ahead of the Holiday Season
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) - Pick 'n Save and Metro Market is looking to fill over 500 jobs across the state this holiday season.
On November 3rd, all stores will be hosting open interviews for anyone interested in joining the team, whether it be part-time or full-time.
The interviews will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Potential candidates are also encouraged to apply via the Kroger careers site.
