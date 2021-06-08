Roundy’s to hold hiring event, looking to hire 900+ across Wisconsin

Local News

(WFRV) – Roundy’s Supermarkets is looking to hire over 900 people for their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores throughout the state of Wisconsin.

According to officials, the company will hold a hiring event at all stores on June 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. There are 106 stores in Wisconsin and there are multiple positions that need to be filled as well as wide-ranging shifts.

There are full-time and part-time positions available.

Roundy’s mentioned some benefits that are provided to employees including:

  • Next-day pay
  • Flexible scheduling
  • Up to $21,000 in tuition reimbursement
  • Competitive wages and benefits
  • Discounts on Our Brands, Android and iOS technology streaming services and more

Those who are interested are encouraged to stop into one of the stores on June 10 or apply online.

