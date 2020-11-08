FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Ruck march for affordable housing for Veterans

Kaukauna, Wis. (WFRV) Veterans Day is a few days away and two local vets took time to serve those who have served our country.

Pat Lobosee and Danny Rivers strapped on their shoes for a two-day 60 mile ruck march to bring awareness to affordable housing for veterans.

The Wisconsin Veterans Village Association seeks to create a first-of-its-kind veterans only village that provides housing, support, and community to Veterans.

Organizers says helping those that have sacrificed for our country is a small way to give back

Pat Lobosee says, “People have asked me, you know a lot about the Veteran’s benefits that are out there and my pushback is always can you ever do enough for someone who’s willing to write a check a blank check for their life to protect your freedoms.”

The first phase of the Veteran’s Village in Grand Chute.

