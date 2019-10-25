Rugby grows in popularity, complex to come to northeast Wisconsin

It’s a sport that’s a couple of centuries old, but it has only picked up steam in northeast Wisconsin in the last several years.

Rugby is a contact sport, similar to football and as local teams recruit more players, they’re looking for a permanent home field.

50 years of rugby in the Green Bay area and counting, if the sport is to become a thriving fixture in a football-centric northeast Wisconsin, then having multiple fields is critical for the future athletes of the sport.

“Some of my friends are trying to join now and I feel like recruiting does a lot,” says 14-year-old rugby player James Rose. “And it’s fun to play, so once they play, they usually stay.”

There’s not much there now, but by spring or summer of 2021, a rugby complex will be centered behind the Lawrence town hall, halfway between Appleton and Green Bay.

“With the growth that we’ve had in youth rugby over the last six years going from just a flag program to middle school boys and middle school girls tackle programs and now high school boys and girls we just needed more fields,” says Matt Goetsch of Green Bay Youth Rugby. “It will be a location we’re going to be able to host tournaments from throughout the Midwest and the state of Wisconsin.”

The complex will have four fields.

Phase one of the project will include creating two of those fields and a building with seating, bathrooms and a concession stand.

Phase two will develop the third and fourth fields and phase three will continue expansion with an additional section of seating, locker rooms and a clubhouse.

“It’s definitely going to be a lot more space, it’s going to be cool to see everybody there,” says James.

“It’s going to be exciting to see them all practicing on one field and not having to go to all these different fields,” says Cecelia Rose.

The foundation needs a total of $800,000 to complete phase one, they have a $100,000 starting donation from Bay Tech Games.

The goal is to step up fundraising efforts because for these ruggers, there’s no place like home.

“It’s going to feel great because we’re going to have one home spot and it’s going to be ours,” says Cecelia.

If you’d like to donate to the new complex or get involved in rugby the NEW Rugby Foundation has all the information you need, just click here.