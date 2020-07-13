FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Rumble strips and construction taking place on WI-441

Construction expected to wrap up in three to four weeks

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An extensive construction project on one of Northeast Wisconsin’s busiest highway is coming to a close.

More work is scheduled to begin today that will last for about three to four weeks. The project itself is starting to wrap up after months of construction on 441. Orange traffic barrels will remain on the highway as crews look to put a cap on this project.

Part of the project includes resurfacing the entire road and the final part will be the addition of some brand new rumble strips. Other project improvements include the addition of two extra lanes on the highway, going from four lanes to six.

Contractors have also replaced concrete joints in 11 locations and have redone pavement markings. These changes have all been made to help ensure the long-term performance of the pavement.

“The additional capacity given the traffic volumes here help alleviate congestion,” says Tom Buchholz, Project Development Manager with Wisconsin DOT. “The other thing is there were old ramps at our old Main line which was for 55 miles per hour in design. It was a speed limit set to 65 and we had crashes in those curves. So numerous things that will help a system that will be a long-term benefit for the traveling public for a long time into the future.”

Those with the DOT are asking members the public to be extra vigilant while traveling through work zones and to avoid any distractions while driving.

