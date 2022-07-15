GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Need the perfect way to have your kids release some energy before bedtime? There can’t be a better way than to have them run around, and inside, Lambeau Field.

The 13th Annual Packers 5K Run/Walk presented by Bellin Health will run on Saturday, July 16 at 8 a.m. On Friday evening, however, kids 10 years old and younger will have a unique opportunity to run around the Frozen Tundra during a 1K.

The Kids Run starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 15 and is only $10 to register, all kids will receive a Packers Kids Run t-shirt.

“Runs like these are incredibly important because it helps get everyone in the community active and it gets (kids) to learn more about enjoying this type of activity,” said Tyler McCune, Green Bay Packers Partnership Services Fulfillment Coordinator. “It’s a really fun course as well, all of the 5K is run through the neighborhood surrounding Lambeau Field.”

A portion of the event’s proceeds will go to the Volunteer Center of Brown County as well as Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Registration is still available for all ages but only in-person this afternoon. For more information on registering fees, click here.

Today’s registration will be located at the Kwik Trip Gate at Lambeau Field from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.