Runners gear up for 12th Annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot

5 mile run and 2 mile run/walk starts at 8 a.m. at Johnsonville Tailgate Village

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Before you pop a squat at the family table for some Thanksgiving dinner, you’ll want to get some exercise first with a good ol’ trot!

Hundreds of runners will be taking a jog at the 12th Annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot outside Lambeau Field. The Turkey Trot is a fantastic way to burn calories before devouring that pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving Day.

This energizing and fun event offers a 5 mile run and a 2 mile run/walk starting at 8:00 am at Johnsonville Tailgate Village. Plus, there is a Dog Jog, a separate group for just dogs and their humans, that will start at approximately 8:15 am. All participants receive a long sleeve t-shirt and a personal size “Upper Crust” pie.

You can find more information online at the Turkey Trot website right here.

Tune-in to Local 5 This Morning between 5-7 a.m. for a live report from Local 5’s Calvin Lewis at the Green Bay Turkey Trot.