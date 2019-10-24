Running coach credited for getting two juveniles to safety after suspicious incident in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) A running coach is being credited for getting two juveniles to safety after a suspicious incident Wednesday afternoon.

Neenah Police say it happened at around 4:10 p.m. at Washington Avenue and Elm Street. Officers spoke to a witness who reported that a female driving a truck stopped on the street, and a male passenger got out and began yelling at the two juveniles on the sidewalk.

The man who yelled at the juveniles reportedly whistled loudly and yelled, “come here.” The juveniles were taken by a running coach to a safe location and police were contacted.

The suspected vehicle is described as an older-style truck, tan in color with a truck cap – the color of the cap is unknown.

Police say the driver was a white female with a brown pony tail. The passenger was man in his late 30’s to early 40’s with short brown hair and possibly some facial hair. The female is believed to look younger than the man.

Police are following up with video evidence from the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Neenah Police Department.

Police also thanked the witnesses who noticed the suspicious activity, and were alert enough to a description of the vehicle and occupants.