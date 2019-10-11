‘Runtober’ movement aims to raise money for American Cancer Society

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — For many in Northeast Wisconsin, a fall run or walk can be both relaxing and scenic. For Caleb Smyth and his friends it may be just a bit more intense.

Caleb, a local to Green Bay and graduate of Notre Dame Academy, began his movement he calls Runtober in order to raise money for the American Cancer Society with a goal of $10,000 by running a 5K daily.

“I’ve personally lost three relatives to cancer.” Smyth says, “I wanted to honor them and honor everyone else going through the same struggles.”

His daily runs and updates are posted on his Facebook page which can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/629817404210882/

Many of Caleb’s friends have rallied behind him and joined in his daily 5K.

Despite the physical challenge Ben Wagner says “Whenever I get tired I just remember why I’m running and that makes it easier”

The message to those who wish to contribute?

“Every single dollar counts.”

Caleb’s daily 5k’s and fundraiser will end on October 31. They welcome any and all who wish to donate or participate in the runs with them.

“Come join us…we love running buddies.”