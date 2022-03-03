GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay is the adopted home of many Russian exchange students because of a partnership between Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and their colleges back home.

Two women want people to remember not all Russians back the actions of the government. There names are being withheld for privacy.

“There are no excuses to say that war exists for something. Wars exist only for deaths,” said one 19-year-old Russian NWTC student. “I feel super scary and awful and shamed.”

“Of course it’s wrong. War is always wrong,” said her 20-year-old classmate. “Most people in Russia don’t want war. I don’t know why Russia started this war.”

The women pointed out people are coming out against the invasion.

“A lot of people are going to protests right now in the streets and they try to be against this,” said the 19-year-old. “Russians are not supporting this war.”

Both women said they have been lucky people have been kind and understanding to them throughout this whole ordeal.

“The midwest people are known for being kind and understanding to others so we have actually felt like that here because a lot of people are very supporting around us and a lot of people could understand it wasn’t our choice to start this war,” said the 19-year-old student.

“I didn’t meet people here that didn’t understand it and I am really glad that in Wisconsin people can separate these fears,” said the 20-year-old.

Both women are hoping for a quick resolution, the 20-year-old said, “Peaceful. We hope that it will end soon.”

While the 19-year-old said, “We would like to see a peaceful world again and as fast it would happen the better it would be because we can save more lives.”

The women are planning on returning to Russia in May but are not sure that will be possible given the situation.