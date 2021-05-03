LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

S.S. Badger to make maiden voyage on May 20

SS Badger a big part of Manitowoc-s identity_67068765-159532

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The S.S. Badger Lake Michigan Carferry has booked its Maiden Voyage to kick off the sailing season.

The carferry will sail Thursday, May 20, arriving in the City of Manitowoc dock on South Lakeview Drive at noon where students from Lincoln, Manitowoc Lutheran and Roncalli bands will be on-site to welcome the S.S. Badger.

The carferry will depart from Manitowoc at 3 p.m., which is one hour later than its normally scheduled departure time.

This is the first sailing season under Interlake Maritime Services, which bought the S.S. Badger in December 2020, as a celebration, they will have a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.

