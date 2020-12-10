Sabamba Alpaca Ranch offering seasonal fun for families

Farm offering store and tours Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the holiday

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A few alpacas are turning some heads and attracting customers.

It’s that time of year where finding some outdoor activities is the best way to spend the season, and how about spending it with a few alpacas? Sabamba Alpaca Ranch is adapting with the change of season, providing warmth with their cozy bed and breakfast.

At Sabamba Alpaca Ranch, they breed alpacas, teach others to raise their own, sell clothing and gifts, and offer guests a getaway experience that’s pretty unique. You can enjoy a relaxing stay in one of their cozy rooms and check out their store to look at yarn, socks, scarves, and other apparel.

Then, after you find something you like, you can meet the animals whose wool you’re bundled up in! Everyone who visits the ranch will learn about the herd and the amazing fiber they produce.

You can find more information online by heading over to Sabamba’s website. You can also check them out on Facebook as well.