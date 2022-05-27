ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the top three boating weekends of the year is upon us and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office has some reminders for you to stay safe on the water.

“Unfortunately, we respond to a lot of calls for service out on the water,” said Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain.

With warm weather headed our way, waterways will be packed. And those in charge of keeping us safe want you to be prepared. It starts before you even leave land.

“Make sure your boat engine is running properly,” Sheriff Delain said. “Make sure you don’t take it out if it’s not running very well. Get it tuned up before you get out on the water.”

You should also only invite the number of people on a boat who can safely fit on board. Not only is adding a few extra people a safety hazard, it’s also illegal.

“Most of the time calls are related to disabled vessels or boats, but at times we respond to capsized vessels,” added Sheriff Delain.

That’s also why each person should also have their own life jacket.

Another smart idea is to let people know where you’re going and when you’re coming home, in case of an emergency.

It’s also a good idea to keep an eye on the sky before and while you’re out on the water. Storms can move in quickly, sometimes catching boaters off guard.

“Checking your lights, making sure you have a fire extinguisher that’s serviceable is also a great idea,” said Sheriff Delain.

He also recommends you consider having a safety kit, which should include things like a flashlight, blanket, and a flare — to let people know you might be having trouble.

Sheriff Delain also recommends having a “sober skipper,” someone who refrains from drinking while out on the water.

“If they are under the influence, they don’t see things that you might normally see, or just make bad judgment in their operation of a boat,” said Sheriff Delain.

A few reminders to keep everyone safe during our short summers.