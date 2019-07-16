‘Safe Park’ program, Shipyard on the Green Bay city council’s agenda Tuesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The city council will be discussing two big topics at their meeting Tuesday night – the ‘Safe Park’ program, and the Shipyard project.

During his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning, Mayor Eric Genrich addressed why a sports facility was left out of the Shipyard’s latest concept plan, when it was included in the original.

“This is really based on a lot of community input that we received both online and in person,” Genrich said. “Originally, there was this multi-use sports field that was proposed. Turns out the community wasn’t really interested in moving forward with that design.”

The latest concept plan includes a large green space, a beer garden, a playground, a shipping container market, a dog park, and an urban beach including a marina a kayak launch.

Those in nearby homes can also benefit from the project through a neighborhood grant program.

“We proposed this curb appeal program that would enable folks to apply for matching grants to make upgrades to their homes,” Genrich said. “Porches, garages, windows that sort of thing to make sure the surrounding neighborhood is revitalized.”

Those interested in learning more about the project, or voicing their ideas, can do so at the Farmers’ Market on Broadway from 3-8 p.m. at Old Fort Square on Wednesday.

Also on the agenda is the ‘Safe Park’ program – a proposal that would waive overnight parking fees for those choosing not to drive after drinking.

“It’s really about harm reduction to me,” Genrich said. “Just making sure people stay safe if they go downtown and maybe have a little bit too much to drink, that they park overnight and not get a ticket. We’ll see what the city council has to say, but it certainly makes sense to me.”

You can watch Mayor Genrich’s full Community Update by clicking the link above.

