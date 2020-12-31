Safe Ride Home program in Neenah offers free cab rides for those who shouldn’t drive this New Year’s Eve

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) For those who are planning on celebrating the end of 2020, the Neenah Police Department is footing the bill for a cab ride home for city residents who have too much to drink. More on the Safe Ride Home for free program, put into action each New Year’s Eve.

On New Year’s Eve people head to bars and enjoy a drink or two. But when they have too much and try to drive Officer Stuart Zuehls knows what can happen.

“I’ve been an officer for the City of Neenah for 20 years and I’ve been to some horrific accidents,” said Officer Zuehls.

And that’s why years ago the Neenah Police Department approached Mayor Dean Kaufert to create the Safe Ride Home for free program.

“If you go out on New Year’s Eve, we want to make sure you have a safe ride home,” said Kaufert.

“This is one way for us to be proactive and to really help out. We don’t want to arrest anyone,” Zeuhls said.

Under the program the police department is partnering with Fox Valley Cab, to offer free rides home. Cab service is from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., cabs only respond to licensed Neenah businesses and will only drop you off at home.

The owner of Fox Valley Cab dedicates a driver to this program and says he is proud to be in partnership with the City of Neenah.

“It’s the right thing to do. It shows the city cares about its citizens and making sure that they are safe within the city moving around,” said Igor Leykin.

“We’re giving you an option here. We don’t want to arrest you for drunk driving. So, let us help you and sponsor you getting a ride home,” said Zuehls.

To get a free ride Officer Zuehls says you just need to speak with your bartender, who will place a call to Fox Valley Cab. Guaranteeing you get home safe – avoiding a potential arrest for OWI.

“Any alcohol-related accident, they are preventable. They are 100 percent preventable through programs like this,” Zuehls said.

The police department pays for all the cab rides. The program costs them about $500 each New Year’s Eve.