GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In wake of the Highland Park shooting, there is a growing concern for safety at large gatherings and that is no different for the Farmers’ Market in Green Bay.

There are barricades on the end of each street so cars can’t pass through. Police are also patrolling the area and while they did not divulge specific plans, they did say over the last five years, there has been a greater focus on their training in the event of a shooting or other violent incident.

Lieutenant Jeff Engelbrecht says, “We have to live our lives, and we do as best we can at our department and other agencies throughout Brown County to make sure that you can be at ease and enjoy the time with your family, friends, and loved ones at these events.”

While it is understandable to have fears, vendors and attendees of the farmers’ market feel confident in security efforts. Green Bay resident Desirae Franks says, “With safety and security, you can never be too safe. Have your head on a swivel, be paying attention to your surroundings.”

Kirstin Novak of Salmon’s Meat Products says, “I know there are reasons to possibly be concerned, but for me, I feel fine. I feel pretty safe here.”

On Broadway also says they have worked closely with law enforcement on this event to ensure it is safe for people to come on down and have fun.