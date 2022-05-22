SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A few lucky kids got to spray some hoses and take a closer look inside first responders’ vehicles on Saturday in Seymour.

The Seymour Fire and Rescue Station and other local emergency department agencies welcomed people of all ages for safety day.

During the event, attendees were able to take a closer look at fire trucks and SWAT vehicles, engage in hands-on activities, and witness live demonstrations.

And officials say that this event was not only to promote safety but also to build connections between first responders and the community.

“Bring the community in (and) see what we do. Get an idea of who’s serving their community and who’s helping them out,” shared Sarah Newling, EMR Medical Responder.

Several food trucks from the Green Bay Food Truck Coalition were also on-site to keep guests full and happy as they enjoyed the event.

A portion of the sales from food truck purchases will reportedly go toward the Seymour Police Dept’s K-9 program.