Sai Vang currently not mentally competent to stand trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Sai Vang, who’s accused of stabbing the Green Bay K-9 Officer Pyro, is has been ruled not mentally competent to stand trial.

On Thursday, Vang was in court for an evidentiary hearing. The 30-year-old man is facing one felony charge of Causing Injury to a Police Animal, along with one count each of Disorderly Conduct/Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

On April 7, Green Bay police were called to Vang’s home for a report of a domestic disturbance. Vang allegedly called 9-1-1, claiming he had a gun and threatened to kill his father, along with any officers who approached his home. After Vang ignored multiple police commands, officers deployed K-9 officer Pyro, which led to the stabbing.

With Vang being ruled not competent to stand trial, proceedings have been suspended until August 27. Meanwhile, Pyro is back with the Green Bay Police Department in a limited capacity while he recovers from his wounds.