Sailor from Markesan accounted for in Pearl Harbor attack, to be buried on Nov. 8

MARKESAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Navy Hospital Apprentice from Markesan has been accounted for from the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7.

According to officials, Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Keefe R. Connolly was accounted for on Feb. 11, 2021. He was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which received multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsized. 429 crewmen died from the attack on the ship, including Connolly.

Connolly’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

He was accounted for using mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

Connolly will reportedly be buried on Nov. 8 in his hometown of Markesan.

Photo Courtesy of DPAA

Recently a sailor from Milwaukee was accounted for, he was also on the USS Oklahoma.

For more information regarding the Defense Department’s mission to account for those who went missing while serving the country, visit their website.