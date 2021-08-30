Sailor from Wisconsin accounted for in Pearl Harbor attack

(WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin who died nearly 80 years ago at Pearl Harbor has been accounted for and will be buried on Oct. 15.

According to officials, 17-year-old Navy Seaman 2nd Class Arthur Thinnes was accounted for on March 24, 2021. Thinnes was from Milwaukee and was identified using dental and anthropological analysis.

He was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which received multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsized. 429 crewmen died from the attack on the ship, including Thinnes.

Thinnes will reportedly be buried on Oct. 15 in his hometown, and for funeral information contact the Navy Service Casualty office at 800-443-9298.

For more information regarding the Defense Department’s mission to account for those who went missing while serving the country, visit their website.