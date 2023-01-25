FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After a deadly car crash involving teenagers in the township of Taycheedah over the weekend, St. Mary’s Springs Academy has provided another tragic update.

In a statement sent to students and parents, Saint Mary’s Springs Academy President Stacey Akey has confirmed the death of 16-year-old sophomore student Tommy Koenigs.

The Fond du Lac High School hockey team held a moment of silence before their game on Tuesday night in honor of Koenigs and Nevins Zoch, who also died in the accident.

Koenigs played forward in his freshman year, scoring 13 goals, and was named an honorable mention on the all-conference team.

“The Koenigs family has expressed gratitude for your continued prayers and the support that has been extended from the wider Springs community,” said Akey in the statement.

Akey continued on in the statement to lay out a plan to help all students grieve during this tragic time, including:

Dedicated space throughout the campus, including the Chapel, campus ministry suite, and counseling offices, staffed with trained counselors to provide opportunities for silent gathering, reflection, prayer, and spiritual support.

The crisis team continues to meet and brief staff and faculty to best serve your child(ren).

High School students attended an assembly and prayer service in Hutter Gym to begin the day.

Two therapy dogs on-site provided by Healing Paws.

Snacks and bottled water are available to nourish our bodies.

Access to community resources for mental health referrals, such as Grief Relief.

Employee Assistance Program available for staff and faculty as needed.

“The Springs community, as I have come to know, is at its best when united, standing in solidarity with the most vulnerable – those who are suffering. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of those impacted by this tragedy,” concluded Akey.

On Friday, January 27, 2023, a memorial service will be held to remember Tommy and offer prays for healing and support.