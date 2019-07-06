Salmonella outbreak in 13 states, including Wis., linked to pig-ear dog treats

(WFRV) — Dog owners, heads up: pig ears sold in 33 states, including Wisconsin, are being recalled due to a Salmonella outbreak.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pet Supplies Plus is advising consumers it is recalling bulk pig ear product supplied to all locations by several vendors following the FDA and the CDC investigating contaminated pig ear treats.

Salmonella can affect animals that eat contaminated products. There is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, according to the FDA.

Symptoms of Salmonella, according to the CDC, include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea or bloody diarrhea

Abdominal cramping

Fever

For more information on Salmonella, click here.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and display similar symptoms experienced by humans.

Officials say some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals and humans.

The FDA advises pet owners that if your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms to contact your veterinarian.

Bulk pig ears were distributed to over 400 Pet Supplies Plus stores in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, and the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The pig ears were stocked in open bins. Prepackaged branded pig ears are not included in this voluntary recall, according to the FDA.

The CDC says 45 individuals in 13 states have been diagnosed with Salmonella related illness, but none are confirmed to be a result of bulk pig eras from Pet Supplies Plus. Of those 45, 12 have been hospitalized.

“Testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed that aging bulk pig ear product in one of our stores tested positive for salmonella,” according to the retailer. “We have pulled bulk pig ear product from the shelves of all of our stores and have stopped shipping bulk pig ears from our distribution center.”

Consumers who have purchased bulk pig ears should discontinue use of the product and discard it. Consumers who have further questions are welcome to contact the Pet Supplies Plus’ Neighbor Service team at 734-793- 6564 between Monday and Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST, according to the retailer.

The recall is among recent health concerns regarding what pets eat, with the FDA recently identifying 16 brands of dog food more frequently connected to a spike in canine heart disease.

For more information, click here.