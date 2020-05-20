‘Salute to our Heroes in Blue’ socially distant night show planned

DTG Pyrotechnics and Special FX is planning a ‘Salute to our Heroes in Blue’ socially distant night show.

They want to bring the community together and honor our front line workers- in a safe environment by separating vehicles in a drive-in style.

The want to celebrate those who have gone above and beyond during this time including healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, support staff, emergency service workers, fire, police, EMS, truck drivers, food workers, teachers and more.

Spectators can expect an exciting display that incorporates the areas first aerial drone light show in addition to a fully scripted pyromusical fireworks display.

“Our pyromusicals, where our fireworks are choreographed to different music kind of do a little bit of a story tell and add an element of emotion to be a little more interactive with our audiences,” explained Dion Diehl, president/chief aerial architect, DTG Pyrotechnics & Special FX.

They are still working on the exact date and place to hold the event but would like to have it in the next couple weeks in the Green Bay Area.

Dtg is also looking to partner with a flagship sponsor and other sponsors and have started a GoFundMe page to get the community project up and running.

For more information go to their Facebook page . You can contact Dion at (920) 217-4166 or email him at dtgpryro@rockmail.com.