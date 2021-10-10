Salute to Service: Green Bay Packers host flag football tournament honoring those who served

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Back on the home field in Titletown, the Green Bay Packers saluted service members and their families by hosting a special ceremony and flag football tournament.

On Saturday, the Packers hosted a formal ceremony held at Rockwood Terrace for the eight Gold Star Families who have lost a loved one while serving in the military or as a result of their service. This ceremony included a flag presentation, the singing of the national anthem, and sky divers.

Following the ceremony, the flag football tournament kicked off and consisted of five teams which were made up of members from several branches of the military: Airforce, Navy, Marines, and Army.

Organizers say it was great seeing the friendly competition between branches during the games.

“Teams are definitely getting after it. There’s A lot of good-spirited competition. Obviously, there’s always gonna be those rivalries in between the branches. But you can tell, a lot of guys and girls are out here, it’s a fun event for them,” shared Ryan Fencl, Packers Football Outreach Specialist.

And players weren’t just competing to boost camaraderie, they were also competing for their team’s chance in winning $2,500 towards their morale fund.