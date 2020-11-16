FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Salvation Army anticipates 50% decrease in Red Kettle donations

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a popular Christmas-time fundraiser at risk this year.

The Salvation Army Fox Cities says they expect to see a 50% decrease in Red Kettle donations in the coming weeks while also facing a 36% increase in their food program.

Despite this, organizers say they are finding ways to support their mission to ‘Rescue Christmas.’

Kristal Knudtson, Director of Development and Communications of The Salvation Army Fox Cities says, “We anticipate the red kettle donations to be much less this year, which is why it is crucial that our giving community uses the online links to donate.”

Last year, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay fell short of its 2019 Christmas Campaign goal by $95,000.

To combat the potential decrease in donations this year, the Salvation Army is offering safer and simpler ways to donate, including:

  • Virtual Angel Tree
  • Virtual Red Kettle
  • Christmas Program Website
  • Donors for Christmas Program Website
  • Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay, and a cashless kettle at most Red Kettles.
  • Adopt additional Angels to give hope and joy to kids and families in need through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
  • For every original chicken sandwich that is bought at Chick-fil-A Appleton on November 24th, they will donate $1 to The Salvation Army Fox Cities. You can pre-order your sandwiches if you would like.

WFRV Local 5 has teamed up with Green Bay Salvation Army and Salvation Army Fox Cities to help bring holiday cheer and hope to those in the community.

Both organizations have a 2020 Christmas campaign goal of $2.3 million dollars and each Friday night, WFRV Local 5’s Red Kettle Cast will give you an update on their goal and how you can help in the effort.

As of November 13, they have raised over $297,000.

