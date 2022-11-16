MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The iconic Red Kettle paired with the ringing of a bell is synonymous with the Holiday season, and the Salvation Army Fox Cities kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign on Wednesday.

Local 5’s Kaitlin Corbett was at Festival Foods in Menasha for the kickoff of the Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle Campaign.

“Our Christmas campaign raises about 40% of our annual income each year,” explained Major Jeff Russell, a Commanding Corp Officer for the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities. “It’s important because the funds are not just used during Christmas time, it’s used throughout the year to help source funds for our pantries, our feeding program, transitional housing, and all the other programs run through the Fox Cities.”

“It’s really important, being the biggest fundraiser [for us] that we get out, have volunteers to cover the bells, bring in the money and donations so that we can continue to provide for our programs,” said Kristal Knudtson, the Director of Development & Marketing at the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities.

November 16 was also a ‘match day’ for the Salvation Army and TDS, “Match days are wonderful, and just imagine your donation doubling when you put money into the Red Kettle,” said Russell.

“TDS has a mission of giving back to the community, the communities that we live and work in, and what better way to show that TDS cares than to partner with the Salvation Army,” said Dawn Nowakowski, Associated Field Marketing Manager of TDS.

The famous Red Kettles are not just for those who carry cash, the Kettles have a QR code attached to them, as well as numerous other ways that people can donate.

Organizers with the Salvation Army recommend making volunteering part of your Holiday traditions.