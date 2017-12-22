Salvation Army – Fox Cities’ largest Red Kettle Match Day

The Salvation Army – Fox Cities is having its largest Red Kettle Match Day on Friday, with the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley region matching any donations up to $40,000.

As of Friday morning, they still needed 200 volunteers to ring bells at their 50 red kettle sites throughout the area. Bell ringers are key to the success of the campaign.

“With only 2 days left, it’s real important that people come out and help out the Salvation Army,” said Salvation Army Major David Minks. “Signing up to give an hour or two of your time can change many, many lives… When we have a bell ringer at the site, really, the income not only doubles or triples, but a hundred times more… so it really does make a difference.”

Volunteers are needed all Friday, until 9 p.m.. You can find more information here, or by calling 920-955-1225.