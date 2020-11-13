Salvation Army Fox Cities on mission to ‘Rescue Christmas’ with Red Kettle Campaign

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The holidays are nearly here and that means the return of some old traditions.

The Salvation Army Fox Cities will be kick-starting their iconic Red Kettle Campaign, helping provide services to those in the community. To coincide with this year, they are finding new ways to fundraise to rescue Christmas this year. Funds raised through the organization’s red kettles are at risk this year due to Covid-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high.

Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the Salvation Army could serve up to 155% more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree – assuming the resources are available. The Fox Cities Community has seen a 36% increase in their food program.

At the same time, due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, the Salvation Army could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised through the red kettles, which would limit our capability to provide services for the most vulnerable.

Now more than ever, they’re making it safer and simpler to donate in order to support the most vulnerable. To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, the Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols. You can register to ring bells online right here.

The Salvation Army have also provided other ways to donate, including:

Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay, and a cashless kettle at most red kettles.

Adopt additional Angels to give hope and joy to kids and families in need through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

For every original chicken sandwich that is bought at Chick-fil-A Appleton on November 24th, they will donate $1 to The Salvation Army Fox Cities. You can pre order your sandwiches if you would like.

You can find more information about this year’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign online right here.