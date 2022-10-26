APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Salvation Army of the Fox Cities officials say they are struggling to keep their shelves stocked as the need for their services increases.

“I’ve never seen it where it’s as bare as it is,” said Kristal Knudtson, who is the director of development marking and communications for the organization.

A group of about a dozen volunteers spent Wednesday morning restocking the pantry shelves as much as they could.

One of those volunteers was Lori Dougherty, who said she’s been volunteering at the Salvation Army for about two years.

“Volunteering is a way to give back to the community; it’s a feel-good type of thing,” said Dougherty.

Dougherty said she’s concerned about the lack of items on the shelves. Salvation Army officials said that inflation has reduced the number of people able to donate food to their organization. Furthermore, inflation has also meant there are more people who need to use the food pantry than ever before.

“You feel a little sad when you have to give them less because you know that they need more,” said Dougherty.

Knudtson said the Salvation Army helps out between 35 and 50 clients each day, and that number begins to increase the closer they get to the holiday season.

She says they’re seeing about a 10 percent increase in clients compared to a year ago.

“We’re definitely at that need where we’re pleading, and we’re coming out and asking people,” said Knudtson. “We need food that’s our mission, and we want to follow through on that.”

Salvation Army officials are asking people to consider monetary and food donations. They encourage people to do food drives if they are able to.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, visit their website here.