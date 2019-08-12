Salvation Army helping students get back-to-school ready with Tools for School

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s that time of year again that makes a household divided; back-to-school season.

The Salvation Army of Green Bay is making it a little easier for those families who can’t afford the necessary supplies needed for students to use in the classroom. It’s called “Tools for Schools” and it’s an annual event hosted by the Salvation Army, going on for more than 20 years.

About 800 students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be provided with backpacks, pencils, notebooks, crayons, and other school items to get them through the school year. Volunteers with the Salvation Army will help distribute backpacks that will be pre-packed with supplies as well as a discount coupon for the organization’s thrift store.

Distribution for today’s Tools for School event will take place in the Salvation Army of Green Bay Corps Community Center Gym from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is only open to those families who are pre-registered. You can find more information, including how to register for next year’s event, on the Salvation Army website.