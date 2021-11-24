Salvation Army hosts annual Thanksgiving lunch

The Salvation Army in Green Bay hosted its annual Thanksgiving lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Dozens of people got a warm Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday in Green Bay.

“It is turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, and then homemade desserts that were made by our special volunteers,” said Director of Social Services Nan Pahl.

It was a Thanksgiving feast for those who might not have it otherwise.

“Our lunch program is really an opportunity to gather, to socialize, to get a good, hot nutritious meal each day and to kind of break that cycle of isolation and loneliness,” Pahl added.

The Salvation Army in Green Bay knows how difficult the holidays can be for many.

“We serve those that are homeless,” Pahl said. “We serve those from our neighborhood who are elderly and don’t get out very much. We serve families that are struggling — and either they still aren’t back to work or they’re back to work and prices are still kind of stretching their budget.”

The group said it plans to serve anywhere between 150 to 200 people on Wednesday alone.

In the end, it is more than just serving up food.

“It’s people who come here because they know that we are here to support them,” says Pahl.

It’s a chance for people to have a bit of “normal” in a time when it is anything but.

“This is really a lunch community. Everyone is really here for each other, that they enjoy the meal, and they have some time to talk about the holiday which they might not do otherwise,” Pahl said.

Hoping to make the holidays a little easier, one bite at a time.

“This might be the one kind of traditional holiday meal they get,” she said.

The Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers for events like this. To learn more, visit their website.