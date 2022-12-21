OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army in Oconto began distributing the gifts from their Toys for Tots program on Wednesday.

Over 133 families in Oconto County received gifts for the holiday season. Volunteers guided families in their search for items such as toys, books, and clothes.

For the families receiving the gifts, this gives them the opportunity to make their children’s Christmas special.

“Overjoyed. I could not believe how many people needed help,” said Toys for Tots Chairperson Stacy Suarez. “I am just overjoyed that we are able to help them out and give a lot of gifts to the kids this year for Christmas.”

They also thanked the businesses and people who donated to make Wednesday’s distribution possible.