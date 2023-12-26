GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Christmas may be over, but several local Salvation Army chapters still need your help to reach their goal for their annual Christmas campaign.

This campaign runs through Sunday, and officials with the Salvation Army use the money they raise to fund their programming throughout the year.

Salvation Army of the Fox Cities officials set a goal of $1.164 million for their Christmas campaign. Director of Development Kristal Knudtson said they still need to raise about $350,000 over the final couple of days to reach that goal.

Last year, she said they missed their goal by about $24,000, and in 2021, they were about $91,000 short.

“We’re hoping that people can hear that message, and now that Christmas is over and people know what their giving funds are, they will see that there is a need out there,” she said.

Knudtson said the need right now for Salvation Army services is very high and that they are helping about 20 percent more people than last year. She said she thinks the prices of food and rent continue to contribute to the growing need.

She also said it works in reverse as the high prices make it more difficult for some people to donate.

The Red Kettle Campaign is one of the ways that the Salvation Army raises money towards its overall Christmas campaign goal. Knudtson said the Red Kettle Campaign was very successful this year.

“What our strategy was, get more bell ringers because we know if there’s more bell ringers, then there’s going to be more donations, and that’s exactly what happened,” she said.

Knudtson said they exceeded their $270,000 goal for the Red Kettle Campaign by about $14,000. She said bell ringers manned a red kettle about 57 percent of the time, which was an increase of about 17 percent compared to previous years.

While the Red Kettle Campaign went well, she said other fundraising sources that contribute to the Christmas campaign didn’t go as well.

Over at the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, officials there said they are having a similar experience. With a few days remaining, they are about $400,000 short of their 2023 Christmas campaign goal of $1.4 million.

“The goal increases every year because prices increase and services increase as the need increases,” said the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay lead case manager Deb Weaver. “Every year, we set an ambitious goal, and we are racing to the end,”

Weaver said this year they gave away 1400 backpacks compared to 700 last year. They have 2,000 families signed up for their Christmas assistance program.

“The need is here. You don’t have to look far. You don’t have to look further than your own neighborhood,” said Weaver. “Our neighbors in Brown County deserve our help, and they need our help.”