Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay kicking off holiday campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The holiday’s iconic red kettles are back as the Salvation Army gears up for its 2019 Christmas campaign.

The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay will announce their campaign goal during an event called “The Costumed Caroler” where local celebrities will be disguised in costumes, performing their favorite Christmas carols.

They are also rolling out a new way to give to the Red Kettle campaign. The kettles have smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs across the city so that shoppers simply have to “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation through Apple Pay of Google.

Tonight’s event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Ballroom.