Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay looking for bell ringers

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) — After some of the biggest shopping days of the year: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, a day where consumers are encouraged to give back.

Nicole Hanley, Marketing Coordinator for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, says she’s hoping that while people are out and about shopping over the weekend, they’ll stop to donate to a red kettle.

“We’re hoping that people will be hearing bells out there and making some donations to our red kettles,” she said. “All donations that are given in Green Bay stay local here in Green Bay, and they support the programs and services that the Salvation Army provides here locally.”

One of the biggest factors in getting those red kettles filled is having someone to ring the bell.

“If you aren’t able to give a monetary donation on Giving Tuesday, maybe consider signing up to give time and just a one-hour shift for bell ringing,” Hanley said.

According to Hanley, an hour of your time can help bring in a lot of donations.

“A lot of times, when there isn’t a ringer, the kettle sits there silently and people just kind of pass it by or maybe don’t see it,” she said.

Nobody is missing the kettle in front of Mills Fleet Farm in Howard.

That’s where David Jaegers has spent five hours a day, six days a week for the past 12 or 13 years.

He kept the bell ringing the entire time he spoke with Local 5 during his shift Tuesday afternoon.

Ringing the bell comes naturally after all those years, but that’s not what Jaegers says is the best part of his shifts.

“Meeting the people,” he answered. “Talking to them about the Salvation Army and stuff.”

That, and the feeling he gets whenever a dollar goes into the kettle.

“Feels good,” Jaegers said.

It’s a feeling, he’d recommend others try out.

“I’d say if you can do it, do it,” he said. “‘Cause it would help.”

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT VOLUNTEERING TO BELL RING