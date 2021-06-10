Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay to resume indoor lunch service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay will go back to serving lunch indoors at their Corps Community Center.

The program went to a curbside to-go service back in March 2020, but starting Monday, June 14 people can eat inside. There will reportedly be some COVID protocols in place.

According to officials, lunch will be served Monday through Friday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Guests will be temperature checked and asked COVID screening questions.

Masks will also be required inside the building. There will be an indoor seating capacity of 30 guests at a time. To-go lunches will still be available.

“With vaccinations readily available in the community and COVID protocols in place, we feel we can safely take steps towards welcoming more clients into the building,” said Major Matt O’Neil, Area Coordinator.

For more information visit the Salvation Army’s Facebook page.