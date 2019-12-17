Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay to serve more than 1500 families with Christmas distribution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army is making the season a little brighter for those less fortunate families in our area.

They will be holding their annual Christmas distribution, supplying families with toys and gifts to help make a Merry Christmas. From stocking stuffers- to coats and boots- the Salvation Army is making the season bright for those families in need this holiday season.

“It’s a very touching and moving experience and everything, really, that we do over the course of the year is this is our time to help families,” says Jeanne Stangel, Director of Business Development for Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay. “We run a $1.335 million campaign over the course of about six weeks. We rely heavily upon people to help us out, whether it’s ringing bells or to do things to help out on that day. Today is actually a really important day for us as well because it’s Packers Match Day. So anything that gets collected in the kettles today, they will double the money up to $15,000.”

With about 1700 families signed up for this year’s Christmas distribution, the Salvation Army has capitalized its volunteer efforts with about 700 signed up for the three-day distribution. And one of the major headlines from this year’s event is the change in location.

Christmas is JUST over a week away and @SAGREENBAY is making the season bright by hosting their annual Christmas distribution this morning. About 1,700 families are signed up for this year. 🧸 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/SqkYyW8k5l — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) December 17, 2019

“We’ve set up well, it took a lot of effort and coordination to make the logistics of the event happen,” said Renee Main, Volunteer and Special Events Coordinator for Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay. “Part of something that we needed to do was spread this across three days instead of two which did require some additional volunteers and help. I think that it’s working well and the flow seems to be very well for us.”

But no matter when or where the distribution takes place, all that matters is spreading some holiday cheer.

“What we want to do is give that experience to every family,” said Stangel. “Encourage them to pick up a game, play a game together with their family at Christmas time. For volunteers I think it’s very impactful because they see the impact as families go through and the excitement it brings to them and their families.”

Distribution will take part over the course of three days beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m. It will continue Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. and again on Thursday, December 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Distribution will be taking place at Bayside Marketplace which is located at 2763A South Oneida Street, Green Bay, WI 54304.

The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteer bell ringers this holiday season. You can find more information online right here.