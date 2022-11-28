APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-With inflation pinching the pockets of people all around Northeast Wisconsin, one local nonprofit says they are having trouble finding donors for a popular holiday program.

Officials with the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities told Local Five News that they need about 300 more donors for their ‘Adopt a Family’ holiday program.

Donors get assigned a needy family in the community and buy toys, holiday meals, and other holiday-related items for the family. There are about 600 families in need that are part of the program.

Jane Shackleton has been a donor for the program for more than 30 years.

“It blesses us immensely and brings joy into our hearts knowing that we did something good,” said Shackleton.

Kristal Knudtson, who is the community development coordinator at the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities, said that the program holds a special place in her heart.

She now is a donor for the program, but awhile back she was actually one of the people who received items through the program.

“I know what it’s like to be on the other side so now as a donor I know how these families are feeling,” said Knudtson.

The Salvation Army has to cap the program at 600 families.

Salvation Army officials tell Local Five News that they believe inflation is impacting the number of people who are able to donate to the program this year.

The deadline to sign up to be a donor is December 5. For more information, visit the Salvation Army’s website here.

“They were able to give somebody else a smile Christmas morning and give them some joy in their heart,” said Knudtson.

“There are so many families in the area that we could bless,” said Shackleton.