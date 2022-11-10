DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Heading to a local grocery store? You might notice the Salvation Army Red Kettles are back with bell-ringers for the holiday season.

On Thursday, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay kicked off its annual fundraiser with a program and celebrity bell-ringing at the StoneRidge Piggly Wiggly in De Pere.

There, the nonprofit honored long-standing bell-ringers from the De Pere Area Men’s Club, who rang for a combined 150 hours in 2021.

“Salvation Army may be best known for our red kettles, but funds raised during Christmas support year-round programs that give help and hope to those that need it most,” said ONeil. “The beauty of it is your love isn’t confined to an advent calendar. With a donation at Christmas, your love lasts all year long. It puts a present under someone’s tree today and a meal on someone’s table tomorrow.”

The Christmas Campaign is the biggest fundraiser of the year and supports year-round programs and services that meet the basic needs of those that come to the Salvation Army facilities.

The success of the campaign relies on local businesses hosting red kettles.

“StoneRidge Piggly Wiggly De Pere is honored to host this important community holiday tradition and officially kick off the holiday bell-ringing season in Greater Green Bay,” said Alex Weiland, StoneRidge Piggly Wiggly Store Manager.