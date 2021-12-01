Salvation Army says there are not enough donors for Christmas, some might have to go without

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army’s ‘Adopt a Family’ program makes sure people have a good Christmas but in the Fox Cities there are just not enough people signed up to help.

Kristal Knudtson, the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Fox Cities Salvation Army said, “This year we have 900 families that have signed up already and we have 300 families that have been matched, they’ve been adopted. So those that are in need are 600 families.”

The program allows families to make sure there are gifts under the tree and food on the table.

“It can be as little as one child and one single parent or a family that has a mom and a dad and up to 7 kids, or however many kids as they have, there is no limit to it. It’s your family,” said Knudtson.

The Salvation Army said it is important to remember that the ‘Adopt a Family’ program is just like giving directly to your neighbors but by using their services you allow them to remain anonymous.

Major David Minks, the Commanding Officer for the Fox Cities Salvation Army said, “It can be done confidentially and it can be done respectfully to everyone we serve that is the most important thing that people can get help and also have the dignity on Christmas morning that there’s something under the tree.”

Surrounding Salvation Army’s are also seeing a high need. In Fond du Lac there are 400 families with a total of 1,100 kids signed up.

Manitowoc said they capped it at 115 families and all others will choose from their ‘Toy Shop’ but warn they do not have enough toys, so everyone will get less this year.

“The need is great this year and we want to make sure everyone has a wonderful Christmas morning,” said Minks.

If you want to get involved in the Fox Cities you can Adopt a Family here. The application period closes on Dec. 3.

Donations to the Manitowoc ‘Toy Shop’ can be brought to 415 N. 6th St. or purchased through the Walmart Angel Tree Registry.

Donations in Oshkosh can be purchased through the Oshkosh Walmart Angel Tree Registry. Green Bay’s Registry can be found here.