Salvation Army to host Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV)- The Salvation Army will be hosting Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry on Wednesday, July 21.

A mobile Food Pantry contains 15,000 pounds of food sent on a truck in order to provide food for up to 300 families in need, on a first come first serve basis.

Captain Rhegan Stansbury is so pleased with the overflowing support for the Mobile Pantry from both volunteers and sponsors. Saying, “We are fully funded for 2021 and are currently looking for sponsors for the next year… We want to be able to continue to bring the truck in as a valuable resource for the community.”

The Mobile Pantry will open at 10 a.m. and will be located in Menominee at the old Kmart parking and M&M plaza. 1307 8th Avenue Menominee, MI 49858. It will be a drive-through process.