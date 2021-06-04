GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Salvation Army & Uncle Mike’s celebrate National Donut Day

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Today is National Donut Day! Salvation Army & Uncle Mike’s are partnering to celebrate the sweet treat and give back to the community.

Uncle Mike’s is donating $2 for every dozen sold to the Salvation Army. Customers can choose any variety of donuts and help raise money for the organization. They are also giving away free wartime donuts.

The bakeshop says giving back to the community is very important and gives them the chance to help those in need. The Salvation Army hosts programs and events that serve underserved communities.

For more details, head to salvationarmyusa.org.

