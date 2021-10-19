Salvation Army welcomes back Fall Harvest Festival

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is bringing back their Fall Harvest Festival.

Last year, the event was canceled due to the pandemic. However, this year organizers worked hard to plan and prepare for this year’s festival.

The event will include contests, face painting, food, pumpkin activities, and plenty of fun for everyone.

The event begins today at 4:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

Organizers want families to come out and have some fun as they prepare to enter a busy season of giving.

The event will get underway at the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay; located at 626 Union Ct.