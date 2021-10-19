GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Salvation Army welcomes back Fall Harvest Festival

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is bringing back their Fall Harvest Festival.

Last year, the event was canceled due to the pandemic. However, this year organizers worked hard to plan and prepare for this year’s festival.

The event will include contests, face painting, food, pumpkin activities, and plenty of fun for everyone.

The event begins today at 4:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

Organizers want families to come out and have some fun as they prepare to enter a busy season of giving.

The event will get underway at the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay; located at 626 Union Ct.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Divisions 3-7 Football Bracket Breakdown

Divisions 1 & 2 Football Brackets Breakdown

INSIDE SKINNY: Former Packers Cheerleaders

Team of the Week: Brillion

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fox Valley Lutheran

Band of the Week: Winneconne