Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign in Green Bay needs your help

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Bells are ringing loud and long for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign – which is about to close. Because as Kris Schuller reports the organization still needs your help to meet its overall Christmas Campaign goal

Outside a Walmart in Green Bay the Salvation Army makes its final push, asking the public for a small donation to help make a huge difference in someone’s life.

“They say the economy is really good right now. But people are holding two, three jobs to try to make ends meet,” said Major Matthew O’Neil from the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

Tuesday afternoon the Salvation Army will shut down its red kettles – a vital part of the charity’s overall 2019 Christmas Campaign.

“Bell ringing alone is about $340,000 of that campaign,” said O’Neil.

But as of this past Friday they still need help to reach their overall goal which funds many vital programs year round.

“Right now we’re a little over 61 percent overall in our goal and that goal is $1.335 million in the overall campaign,” O’Neil said.

The money raised will be used on our community, helping those in need all year long. From feeding the hungry to providing toys to the needy, O’Neil says money raised goes to better people’s lives. Like Linda Warren – who put a few dollars in the red kettle herself.

“They helped me in the past when my kids were her age and it made their day to have a Christmas, so I want to help some other kids,” said Warren.

But right now the Salvation Army needs your help and O’Neil says a cash donation would be greatly appreciated.

“We’re here trying to make a difference and with their donations, people’s donations, we can.

