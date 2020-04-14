Sam Hunt announces rescheduled Summerfest concert

FILE – This April 29, 2016 file photo shows Sam Hunt performing at the 2016 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif. Hunt’s latest album, “Southside,” releases on Friday. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – After Summerfest announced its 2020 festival was rescheduled to three September weekends, Sam Hunt has announced his previously scheduled concert will now take place on Friday, September 4, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Hunt will be joined by special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Ernest. Ticket holders for Hunt’s original concert are asked to hold onto their ticket as it will be honored during the rescheduled concert. Refunds are available from the original point of purchase.

Summerfest is now scheduled to take place over three weekends: September 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19.

Festival officials say they are currently doing everything possible to reschedule as many artists for Summerfest.

