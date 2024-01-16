GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After Green Bay’s stunning upset over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, the Packers will now head to Santa Clara to take on the NFC-best San Francisco 49ers, and fans both at home and traveling for the game are gearing up.

Laura Zahringer is a long-time Packers fan from Neenah and believes this weekend’s game is going to be historical.

“The Packers going against the 49ers; wow,” said Laura Zahringer. “The youngest team in the NFL and a fresh start with Love at the helm. This is a huge moment for us.”

Zahringer adds that Jordan Love and all of his teammates have really proved themselves and are a fighting force for the NFL, and it “feels good to be in love with Love.”

“It’s gonna be very exciting,” stated Zahringer. “I think San Francisco has no idea what’s coming, and it’s a very exciting thing to be a Packer fan.”

For those making their way to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara to see that fighting force of the Packers, Rose Gary, spokesperson for Fox World Travel, says to give yourself time to get to the game on Saturday.

“That’s a ways out from San Francisco,” said Rose Gray. “So these people who purchase hotels and want to be in a touristy area maybe need to take a step back and be like, okay, now how am I going to get to the game?”

Ever since the Packers won against the Cowboys, prices appear to be dropping as of Tuesday morning, but that may not be the case for much longer.

“They’ve dropped a bit,” stated Gray. “Those were going for around 400; then they dropped down a little bit to $350; this morning, you can pick those up on Ticketmaster; I’m seeing some as low as $270 right now.”

Unlike the ticket prices that have gone down slightly, the airfares are going up. Nevertheless, Gray told Local 5’s Samantha Petters that if you’re all set to make the trip, then you should enjoy it while you’re out there.

“Sunday returns are pretty hard to come by,” said Gray. “I’m looking at it this way: if you’re gonna do this anyway, why not make a vacation out of it and spend a little time in San Francisco.”

The Packers will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.