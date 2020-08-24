FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Sandi Paws Rescue fundraiser held at Oshkosh’s 5th Ward Brewing Company

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — A crowd came out on four legs for a fundraiser at the 5th Ward Brewing Company in Oshkosh.

Between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, one dollar from every beer sold and all tips were donated to Sandi Paws Dog Rescue.

The Fond du Lac-based rescue uses a foster system to get dogs in need into homes.

A lot of those dogs – who are available for adoption – were out and about in the beer garden.

Organizers hoped the event would help raise awareness of all the animals in our area who haven’t yet found their forever homes.

“The hope is someday that you don’t need rescues because animals won’t be in situations that they are now,” Laura McCauley, who works for the rescue said, “but right now, it’s a continuous circle and we just need people to understand that and maybe open up their homes for these animals.”

The fundraiser also served as an adoption event, and one lucky dog went home with a new forever family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today