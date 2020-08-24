Sandi Paws Rescue fundraiser held at Oshkosh’s 5th Ward Brewing Company

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — A crowd came out on four legs for a fundraiser at the 5th Ward Brewing Company in Oshkosh.

Between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, one dollar from every beer sold and all tips were donated to Sandi Paws Dog Rescue.

The Fond du Lac-based rescue uses a foster system to get dogs in need into homes.

A lot of those dogs – who are available for adoption – were out and about in the beer garden.

Organizers hoped the event would help raise awareness of all the animals in our area who haven’t yet found their forever homes.

“The hope is someday that you don’t need rescues because animals won’t be in situations that they are now,” Laura McCauley, who works for the rescue said, “but right now, it’s a continuous circle and we just need people to understand that and maybe open up their homes for these animals.”

The fundraiser also served as an adoption event, and one lucky dog went home with a new forever family.