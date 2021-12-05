Santa and elves visit Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc for annual event

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc got into the Christmas spirit on Saturday by hosting its annual Christmas Tree Ship Day.

The event was free of charge and invited guests to come and learn about sailors, shipbuilders, and submarines through family-friendly activities and submarine tours.

“We do self-guided tours, we did vintage ornament making to kinda go back to the 1912 era,” shared submarine curator, Karen Duvalle.

Additionally, guests also got to enjoy some seasonal staple beverages and activities such as getting to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves. “They get to meet Santa and sip some hot chocolate to keep everyone warm as well. So, it’s usually a fun family day,” said Duvalle.

During the event, Christmas trees were also unloaded off Santa`s tug and given to local non-profits

and families in need.

And because this event was cancelled last year due to the ongoing pandemic, organizers say they were just glad to bring this festive event back to the community this year.

