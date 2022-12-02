GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rumor has it that Santa Claus and mischievous Monkey Elves will be taking over the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park for the annual Holiday Fest this Saturday.

The Holiday Fest, which will take place at the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park on Saturday, December 3, promises plenty of family-friendly fun.

Organizers say that the mischievous Monkey Elves will be hiding throughout the zoo for a holiday BINGO game, in which prizes will be handed out to kids who participate.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be at the NEW Zoo to receive wishlists and pose for photos at the Mayan Restaurant until 1 p.m.

Several other holiday-themed activities will also be held during the event, such as games and crafts, and appearances from some animal friends at the Education & Conservation Center building.

As an extra sweet treat, all kids will receive a bag of candy at the door, while supplies last.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and go on until 2 p.m. and is free with regular zoo admission.

The Zoo will also offer 50% off items in the Paws & Claws Gift Shop, however, it does not include discounts on animal paintings, admission, Zoo Pass purchases, animal adoptions, or conservation and animal care fundraising items.