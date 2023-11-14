NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Local 5 News viewer’s tip about spotting Santa in Neenah turned out to be true.

Local 5’s Michele McCormack tracked down the Jolly Old Elf at the “Cavanaugh Carriages” farm. Santa keeps backup reindeer in the Fox Valley in case of any Christmas emergencies.

“I use eight different teams during the big ride,” Santa explained. “We have reindeer spread all over the planet. Just in case somebody gets sick or hurt at the last moment, we can fill in.”

Santa said his backup reindeer are bulking up nicely ahead of Christmas.

“I was checking out this boy whose name is Rudolph, by the way, here at Cavanaugh Farms. If I’m near Wisconsin and need him, he’s right here.”

Santa also sent back photos from Neenah to the North Pole, so his team of elves can rest assured deliveries will stay on time as they have for ages.

Santa said he’s been working year-round in preparation for Christmas.

“I started studying toys in the summer; I got all the toy catalogs.”

Even with his busy schedule, Santa also fits in time as a special education teacher in Appleton.

Students call him “Mr. C.”

“I tend to work with the ones that have trouble with their emotions or sitting still. I used to be ADHD. I got rid of the H. So, I understand them.”

Santa says children understand magic as imagination, and imagination fuels life.

“I think we try to stamp down on imagination too early, and Santa brings that back.”

He’s hoping that big kids at heart will remember that we each have the opportunity to bring a Santa into everyone’s life.

“Family is everything. Children are everything to our future. The biggest treasure we have. If you can make even a little bit of their day magical, then you’re doing good. Every person can be a Santa Claus.”

Santa will be at the Fox River Mall this Thursday afternoon, in case you want to get a photo with him and hand over your wish list in person.

He also keeps track of his scheduled and appearance requests on the Wisconsin Santa’s Facebook page, which supports those looking to spread Christmas cheer every day of the year.